Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,291 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,741,000 after purchasing an additional 284,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $34.74 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

