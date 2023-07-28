Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $34.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,868.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 159,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,209 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

