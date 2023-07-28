Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 475.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $515.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.