Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $80.53 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $81.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

