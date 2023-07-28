Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) PT Raised to $50.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.49% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TARS. William Blair initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.7 %

NASDAQ TARS opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,211,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at $17,658,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,080 in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 116,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,535,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.