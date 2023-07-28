TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

TC Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

