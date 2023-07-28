TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.72.

TRP stock opened at C$47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The stock has a market cap of C$47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.56. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$47.30 and a twelve month high of C$71.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

