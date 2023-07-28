Team (NYSE:TISI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Team Stock Performance
NYSE:TISI opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.