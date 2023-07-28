Team (NYSE:TISI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE:TISI opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Team Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Team during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.