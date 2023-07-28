Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $378.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.67 and its 200-day moving average is $417.22. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.75.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.