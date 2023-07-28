Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LVLU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

