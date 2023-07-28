Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 1768500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TENB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $925,277. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tenable by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 8.3% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

