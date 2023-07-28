Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $51.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $925,277. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

