Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $174.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.07. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

