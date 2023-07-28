Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.