TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 67 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $358.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

