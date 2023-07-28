The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.11 Average PT from Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 214,989 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Chemours by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110,689 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $37.95 on Friday. Chemours has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

