The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Chemours Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,745,000 after buying an additional 279,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

