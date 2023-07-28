The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $354.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average of $337.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock worth $659,825,442. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.34.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

