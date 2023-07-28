The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 360.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.