The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 360.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Patent Cliff Is Why AbbVie Is Moving Higher
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is It Time To Start Buying Southwest Airlines’ Post-Earnings Dip?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 7 Best Cancer Stocks to Invest in Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.