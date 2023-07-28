The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.