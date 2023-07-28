The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

