The Williams Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.
Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
