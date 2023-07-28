Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
Featured Articles
