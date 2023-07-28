TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCON. Maxim Group decreased their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

