Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDFree Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.20, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 830,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 20.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

