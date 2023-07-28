Traders Buy High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Toro Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Toro by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,034,000 after purchasing an additional 419,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Toro by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,146,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,561,000 after purchasing an additional 458,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

