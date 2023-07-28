Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 399.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,812,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,224,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 331,052 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,728,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 270,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 521,261 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $362.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

