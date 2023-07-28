TransAlta Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $805.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

