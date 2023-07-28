Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) & Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Critical Review

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trane Technologies and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trane Technologies 11.06% 30.11% 10.02% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trane Technologies and Travis Perkins’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trane Technologies $15.99 billion 2.81 $1.76 billion $7.72 25.54 Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A $1.12 10.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Travis Perkins. Travis Perkins is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trane Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.2% of Trane Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Trane Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travis Perkins pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Trane Technologies pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travis Perkins pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trane Technologies has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Travis Perkins is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trane Technologies and Travis Perkins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trane Technologies 3 7 5 0 2.13 Travis Perkins 1 5 0 0 1.83

Trane Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $187.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.05%. Travis Perkins has a consensus price target of $974.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8,415.44%. Given Travis Perkins’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travis Perkins is more favorable than Trane Technologies.

Summary

Trane Technologies beats Travis Perkins on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

