TriCo Bancshares Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.