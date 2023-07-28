Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) vs. Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Financial Contrast

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and Trisura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trisura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Trisura Group has a consensus price target of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.41%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than Hippo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

33.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hippo and Trisura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $119.70 million 3.16 -$333.40 million ($14.66) -1.11 Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trisura Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Trisura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -248.59% -44.09% -17.32% Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. In addition, the company is involved in corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises activities; and non-profit enterprises; and liability insurance for enterprises and professionals. Further, it offers package insurance for enterprise, professionals, and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

