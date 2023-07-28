Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $15.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several brokerages have commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 1,320.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,788 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $4,860,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 108.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tronox by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $1,319,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.82 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

