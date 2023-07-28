True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.03. True Nature shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 485 shares traded.
True Nature Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
About True Nature
True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.
