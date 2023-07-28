Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

