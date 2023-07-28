Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.64, but opened at $25.44. Trustmark shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 141,002 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,088,000 after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after acquiring an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

