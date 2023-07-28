Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Twilio Stock Down 0.5 %

TWLO opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $98.67.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.