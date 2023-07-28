Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

Insider Activity

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $527,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

