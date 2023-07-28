Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.76. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.38%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

