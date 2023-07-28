TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

