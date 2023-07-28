Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

