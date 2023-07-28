Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

