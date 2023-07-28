Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $35.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $72,814,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $62,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,514,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $36.03.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

