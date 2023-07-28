Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.
Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
