Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Valvoline worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

