Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $46.23 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.