Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $38,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV opened at $198.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.15.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.05.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

