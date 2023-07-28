Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $31,250,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after buying an additional 193,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile



SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

