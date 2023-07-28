Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on U shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Insider Activity

Unity Software Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,010,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,376,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,069,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at $456,010,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,174. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

