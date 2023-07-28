Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $152.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

