Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

