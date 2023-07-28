Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,698 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

